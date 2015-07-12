FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
July 12, 2015 / 8:15 AM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk cancels EU summit as euro zone talks on Greece continue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 12 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday that he had cancelled a planned meeting of EU heads of state and government this afternoon, with a summit of euro zone leaders scheduled to continue until talks conclude on Greece.

Tusk said in a tweet that the euro zone summit would start at 1600 CET (1400 GMT), an hour later than planned “and last until we conclude talks on Greece”.

Euro zone leaders were due to meet on Sunday, either to endorse a decision to open talks on a new bailout or, along with other EU leaders, to take steps to contain the fallout from a looming Greek bankruptcy. (Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

