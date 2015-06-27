FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk calling leaders to keep Greece in euro
June 27, 2015 / 10:50 PM / 2 years ago

EU's Tusk calling leaders to keep Greece in euro

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 28 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Sunday that Greece must remain part of the euro single currency area, adding that he was in touch with government leaders to prevent Athens dropping out of the monetary union.

"Greece is and should remain euro area member," he tweeted after euro zone finance ministers refused to extend bailout loans ahead of a looming Greek debt default on Tuesday.

"In contact with leaders to ensure integrity of euro area of 19 countries," he added after the other 18 finance ministers met without their Greek counterpart in Brussels. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald)

