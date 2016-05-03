FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
EU's Tusk calls for sealing Greek debt talks by end-May
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
May 3, 2016 / 6:25 PM / a year ago

EU's Tusk calls for sealing Greek debt talks by end-May

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 3 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday called for a deal in Greek debt talks by the end of the month and said more intensive efforts were needed for that to happen.

Talks are dragging on over reforms Greece must carry out to complete the review of its third international financial rescue package, as well as on contingency steps that Athens must prepare in case it misses its fiscal targets.

Concluding the bailout review is necessary for unlocking new funds and debt relief. Sources told Reuters this week progress was slow and a deal was unlikely at a special meeting of euro zone finance ministers on May 9.

“I urge Finance Ministers to reach an agreement very soon and I hope that by the end of May... the implementation of Greece’s programme is positively assessed,” Tusk told reporters ahead of talks with Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

“I want to encourage all the ministers and institutions to re-double their efforts in finalising the review.” (Writing by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
