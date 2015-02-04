FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Eurogroup talks with Greece will be difficult-EU's Tusk
February 4, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Eurogroup talks with Greece will be difficult-EU's Tusk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Talks on EU financial assistance to Greece will be difficult and require a strong effort from Athens, the chairman of European Union leaders Donald Tusk said on Wednesday.

The talks will be conducted by the group of euro zone finance ministers, called the Eurogroup.

“I stressed the need to find a solution acceptable to all member states involved in the negotiations,” Tusk said in a statement after meeting Greece’s new Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras.

“Those negotiations will take place in the Eurogroup. They will be difficult, will require cooperation and dialogue as well as determined efforts by Greece,” Tusk said. (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

