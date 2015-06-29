FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bulgaria's Greek-owned UBB sees slight rise in depositor activity
#Financials
June 29, 2015

Bulgaria's Greek-owned UBB sees slight rise in depositor activity

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SOFIA, June 29 (Reuters) - United Bulgarian Bank, a subsidiary of National Bank of Greece, is seeing slightly more clients than usual turning lev currency deposits into euro ones and ordering transfers to other banks, its chief executive said on Monday.

However, Stilian Vatev said Bulgaria’s fourth-largest lender was doing business as usual and fully backed the central bank statement earlier on Monday that banks in Bulgaria would not be affected by Greek capital controls.

“Business as usual. We do not have any worries. The situation is calmer than excepted following the news from Greece,” Vatev told Reuters. (Reporting by Tsvetelia Tsolova; Editing by Mark Potter)

