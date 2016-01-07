FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek unemployment inches down to 24.5 percent in October
January 7, 2016

Greek unemployment inches down to 24.5 percent in October

ATHENS, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate inched down to 24.5 percent in October from 24.6 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

October’s reading, based on seasonally adjusted data, was the lowest recorded since May 2012 when unemployment stood at 24.0 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy stabilised last year after a severe slump, but remains more than double the euro zone’s average of 10.7 percent in October.

Greece’s economy contracted by 0.9 percent in the third quarter as capital controls to shore up banks weighed down on investment, exports and consumer spending.

The economy is expected to shrink by 0.7 percent in 2016. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Karolina Tagaris)

