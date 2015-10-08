FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 8, 2015 / 9:16 AM / 2 years ago

Greek unemployment steady at 25 pct in July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate remained unchanged in July from a downwardly revised 25 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The reading in July, based on seasonally adjusted data, was the lowest since June 2012 when unemployment stood at 24.9 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy stabilised last year after a severe slump, but remains more than double the euro zone’s average, of 11 percent in July.

Greece’s economy expanded by 1.6 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and net exports. It is expected to return to recession in the second half of the year. (Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing Renee Maltezou)

