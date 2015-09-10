FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek unemployment rises to 25.2 percent in June
#Market News
September 10, 2015 / 9:10 AM / 2 years ago

Greek unemployment rises to 25.2 percent in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Sept 10 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate rose to 25.2 percent in June from 25 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday.

The reading in June, based on seasonally adjusted data, was the lowest since June 2012 when unemployment stood at 24.9 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy stabilised last year after a severe slump. It remains more than double the euro zone’s average, which eased to 10.9 percent in July, its lowest level in more than three years.

Greece’s economy expanded by 0.9 percent in the second quarter, helped by consumer spending and net exports. But it is seen sliding back into recession in the second half of the year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
