February 11, 2016 / 10:15 AM / 2 years ago

Greek unemployment dips to 24.6 percent in November

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s jobless rate dropped slightly to 24.6 percent in November from an upwardly revised 24.7 percent in the previous month, statistics agency ELSTAT said on Thursday. The number of unemployed reached 1.18 million people.

November’s reading, based on seasonally adjusted data, was the lowest since May 2012 when unemployment stood at 24.0 percent. The jobless rate hit a record high of 27.9 percent in September 2013.

Unemployment has come down from record highs as the economy stabilised last year after a severe slump, but remains more than double the euro zone’s average of 10.4 percent in December.

Greece’s economy shrank 0.9 percent in the third quarter as capital controls to shore up banks weighed down on investment, exports and consumer spending.

The economy is expected to shrink by 0.7 percent this year. (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos)

