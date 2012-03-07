Dutch FinMin: asked if EIB or EBRD can help Greece

AMSTERDAM, March 7 (Reuters) - Dutch Finance Minister Jan Kees de Jager said on Wednesday he has asked Brussels if The European Investment Bank (EIB) or European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) can be involved in helping Greece’s economy.

“If you read the reports about the Greek economy some method of the World Bank is needed. Not only IMF involvement but also an economically strengthening function. Can the EIB or EBRD play a role?,” De Jager told Dutch parliament. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger)