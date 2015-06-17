FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. official urges Greece to make "serious move" for bailout deal
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 17, 2015 / 4:45 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. official urges Greece to make "serious move" for bailout deal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 17 (Reuters) - A senior U.S. State Department official on Wednesday repeated warnings from Washington that Greece had to make a “serious move” to break a deadlock with its international creditors.

Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs Amanda Sloat met Greek Alternate Foreign Minister Euclid Tsakalotos and reaffirmed recent messages from President Barack Obama and Treasury Secretary Jack Lew, a statement from the U.S. embassy in Athens said.

It said she underscored “the urgency of Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors” and noted that “failure to reach an agreement would create immediate hardship for Greece and broad uncertainties for Europe and the global economy.”

Reporting by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.