White House adviser calls for Greek debt restructuring

BERLIN, May 12 (Reuters) - A restructuring of Greece’s debt is necessary because otherwise it will not be possible to solve the troubled euro zone member’s problems in a sustainable way, the chairman of the White House Council of Economic Advisers told a German newspaper.

“At the moment a restructuring of the Greek debt burden is the most important issue. Without it there won’t be a sustainable solution for the problems,” Jason Furman said in an interview with Handelsblatt published on Thursday.

He also stressed that Greece needed to undertake structural reforms and implement a responsible budgetary policy. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Paul Carrel)