UPDATE 1-U.S. urges Greece to find a "constructive path" in debt talks
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-U.S. urges Greece to find a "constructive path" in debt talks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds context on Greek debt talks, comment on U.S. role)

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States urged Greece on Wednesday to strike a deal with European authorities and the International Monetary Fund over a financial lifeline for the debt-laden nation, warning that failure to reach agreement would lead to immediate hardship.

The message was relayed in a phone call between U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

“(Lew) urged Greece to find a constructive path forward in partnership with Europe and the IMF,” a Treasury official said.

Greece is expected on Thursday to submit a request to the euro zone to extend a “loan agreement” for up to six months, but European Union paymaster Germany says no such deal is on offer and Athens must stick to the terms of its existing international bailout.

The move, confirmed by an official spokesman, is an attempt by the new leftist-led government of Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras to keep a financial lifeline for an interim period while sidestepping tough austerity conditions in the EU/IMF programme.

An EU source said whether finance ministers of the 19-nation currency bloc, who rejected such ideas at a meeting on Monday, accept the request as a basis to resume negotiations will depend on how it is formulated.

Lew said the United States will continue to prod all parties in the talks to make concrete progress, noting that uncertainty was “not good for Europe.” (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
