CORRECTED- U.S. Treasury's Lew spoke with Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem on Greece
October 16, 2015 / 7:05 PM / 2 years ago

CORRECTED- U.S. Treasury's Lew spoke with Eurogroup President Dijsselbloem on Greece

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects to show Lew did not initiate call)

WASHINGTON, Oct 16 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew spoke with Eurogroup President and Finance Minister of the Netherlands Jeroen Dijsselbloem by telephone on Friday and urged Europe to provide meaningful debt relief to Greece, a Treasury spokesperson said.

Lew said the Treasury continues to closely monitor Greece’s economic situation, reiterated the importance of the Greek government implementing necessary reforms and added that the IMF “should remain engaged with all parties,” the spokesperson said in a statement. (Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

