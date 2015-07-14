U.S. Treasury chief heads to Europe for talks on Greece

WASHINGTON, July 14 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew will travel to Frankfurt, Berlin and Paris over the next two days for talks with top finance officials on the situation in Greece, the U.S. Treasury said on Tuesday.

The Treasury said Lew would meet with European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Wednesday in Frankfurt before heading to Berlin for a meeting with German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble on Thursday. Later the same day, he will head to Paris to meet with French Finance Minister Michel Sapin.

“In his meetings, Secretary Lew will engage with his counterparts on the global economy as well as discuss the path forward for Greece within the euro zone,” it said. (Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by James Dalgleish)