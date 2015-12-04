FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. wants to help Greece emerge from economic crisis-Kerry
#Market News
December 4, 2015 / 10:12 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. wants to help Greece emerge from economic crisis-Kerry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Dec 4 (Reuters) - The United States wants to help Greece emerge from economic crisis, Secretary of State John Kerry said on Friday, after the country was forced to accept a third international bailout with austerity conditions to avoid being ejected from the euro zone.

Speaking at the start of talks with leftist Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras, Kerry said: ”I appreciate the way in which you have been approaching the economic reform effort and the challenges of the debt.

“It’s not easy, and we want to try to be as helpful as we can to see Greece come out of this,” he said.

Tsipras replied: “I want to show you that Greece remains a (field) of stability in the region.” (Reporting by Arshad Mohammed; Writing by Paul Taylor)

