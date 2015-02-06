FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Washington tells Greece to work cooperatively with EU partners
February 6, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 3 years ago

Washington tells Greece to work cooperatively with EU partners

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - The United States told Greece through its ambassador on Friday to work cooperatively with its European colleagues and the International Monetary Fund and that Athens needed to push ahead with reforms.

“Greece should continue to make administrative and structural reforms and exercise fiscal prudence,” the embassy said in a statement.

U.S. Ambassador to Greece David Pearce earlier met Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras and senior ministers from the recently elected leftist government.

Athens has been seeking support for renegotiating the terms of its international bailout and to end the austerity that is imposed by the EU and IMF with it. (Reporting By Costas Pitas; Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

