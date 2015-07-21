Greek debt restructuring talks moving ahead -U.S. official

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s talks with its international creditors have shifted toward how its debt will be restructured and how much debt relief will be needed, a senior U.S. Treasury official said on Tuesday.

“Two weeks ago, the discussion over whether or not debt restructuring would even be on the table was different than it is today. And now the question is what form will it take and how big will it be,” the official told reporters. (Reporting by Michael Flaherty; Editing by Sandra Maler)