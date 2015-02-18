FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. urges Greece to find a "constructive path" in debt talks
February 18, 2015 / 3:40 PM / 3 years ago

U.S. urges Greece to find a "constructive path" in debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The United States urged Greece on Wednesday to strike a deal with European authorities and the International Monetary Union over a financial lifeline for the debt-laden nation, warning that failure to reach agreement would lead to immediate hardship.

The message was relayed in a phone call between U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew and Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis.

“(Lew) urged Greece to find a constructive path forward in partnership with Europe and the IMF,” a Treasury official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Paul Simao)

