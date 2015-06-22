FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Lew urges Greece to make serious move in debt talks
Sections
Featured
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
Paying for Irma
Cleanup costs could reach staggering levels
The day in sports
Reuters Pictures
The day in sports
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 22, 2015 / 3:54 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew urges Greece to make serious move in debt talks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew urged Greece again on Monday to make a “serious move” at reaching a deal with its creditors, saying it needed to quickly submit proposals that were credible, a Treasury official said.

Lew spoke by phone Monday morning with Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras after a phone conversation with Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem on Sunday, the official said.

In the call with Tsipras, Lew “underscored the urgency of Greece making a serious move to reach a pragmatic compromise with its creditors, and that failure to reach an agreement would create immediate hardship for Greece and uncertainties for Europe and the global economy,” the official said. (Reporting by Jason Lange)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.