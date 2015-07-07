FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S.' Lew spoke with Greek premier, hopes talks on resolving crisis resume
#Market News
July 7, 2015 / 12:28 AM / 2 years ago

U.S.' Lew spoke with Greek premier, hopes talks on resolving crisis resume

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, July 6 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew spoke on Monday with Greece’s prime minister and finance minister and said Washington looked forward to Athens and other parties resuming conversations toward resolving the Greek situation, a Treasury spokeswoman said.

Lew voiced hope such an outcome “will allow Greece to make difficult but necessary fiscal and structural reforms, return to growth, and achieve debt sustainability within the Eurozone,” the Treasury statement said, adding Lew offered to stay in close touch in coming days. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Eric Walsh)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
