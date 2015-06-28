FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. Treasury's Lew urges steps toward resolving Greek debt crisis
Sections
Featured
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
North Korea
NATO missile shield 'weak link' on display
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
Energy & Environment
Electric carmakers face reality over combustion engine outlook
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 29, 2015 / 12:01 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. Treasury's Lew urges steps toward resolving Greek debt crisis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday that Athens and its creditors needed to continue working toward a resolution ahead of a Greek referendum on the creditors’ demands for austerity.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said Lew told Tsipras in a phone call that it was important for Athens to show a commitment to reforms and for all parties to discuss possible debt relief for Greece.

After bailout talks between the Greek government and foreign lenders broke down over the weekend, the European Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece’s banks, leaving Athens to take steps to keep the banking system from collapsing.

Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.