U.S. Treasury's Lew urges steps toward resolving Greek debt crisis

WASHINGTON, June 28 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew told Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras on Sunday that Athens and its creditors needed to continue working toward a resolution ahead of a Greek referendum on the creditors’ demands for austerity.

A U.S. Treasury spokesperson said Lew told Tsipras in a phone call that it was important for Athens to show a commitment to reforms and for all parties to discuss possible debt relief for Greece.

After bailout talks between the Greek government and foreign lenders broke down over the weekend, the European Central Bank froze vital funding support to Greece’s banks, leaving Athens to take steps to keep the banking system from collapsing.