U.S. urging parties to press forward on Greek negotiations
July 1, 2015 / 1:03 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. urging parties to press forward on Greek negotiations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, June 30 (Reuters) - The United States is closely monitoring the situation in Greece and will keep urging all parties to help put Athens on a path to growth within the euro zone, the Treasury Department said on Tuesday.

“The nonpayment by the Greeks to the IMF this evening kicks off a long-standing and well-established process at the IMF for addressing arrears,” the Treasury said in a statement.

“The United States will continue to encourage all parties involved to press forward with negotiations that put Greece on a path toward economic growth within the Eurozone on the basis of needed economic reforms and requisite financing that achieves debt sustainability,” the statement added. (Reporting by Peter Cooney; Editing by Mohammad Zargham)

