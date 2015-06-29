U.S. pressing Greece, creditors to stay at table on debt talks

WASHINGTON, June 29 (Reuters) - The Obama administration is urging Greece and its international creditors to keep negotiating a bailout deal as Athens prepares to hold a referendum over lenders’ demands, a senior Treasury official said on Monday.

The official, who asked not to be named, was speaking by telephone with reporters.

U.S. officials have been pressing Greece and its European partners to strike a compromise between lender demands for economic reforms and Greece’s need for measures that would make its debt sustainable, a second Treasury official said in the call. (Reporting by Jason Lange; Editing by Sandra Maler)