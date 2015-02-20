FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek minister dismisses German paper's tale of letter switch
February 20, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Greek minister dismisses German paper's tale of letter switch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis poured scorn on Friday on a German newspaper which ran a story saying he altered a loan request letter prepared by his prime minister this week and so had contributed to a continuing rift with the euro zone.

“One must believe @BILD’s tall stories (about us Greeks) at one’s peril,” Varoufakis tweeted about the story appearing in Saturday’s edition of the mass-selling Bild-Zeitung.

The newspaper cited unidentified “government sources”. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

