Greek minister dismisses German paper's tale of letter switch

BRUSSELS, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis poured scorn on Friday on a German newspaper which ran a story saying he altered a loan request letter prepared by his prime minister this week and so had contributed to a continuing rift with the euro zone.

“One must believe @BILD’s tall stories (about us Greeks) at one’s peril,” Varoufakis tweeted about the story appearing in Saturday’s edition of the mass-selling Bild-Zeitung.

The newspaper cited unidentified “government sources”. (Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)