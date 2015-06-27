FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister leaves meeting of EU finance ministers
#Market News
June 27, 2015 / 4:15 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister leaves meeting of EU finance ministers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis left a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday, after he failed to get an agreement to extend financing with Greece’s international creditors until after a referendum next week.

“It’s a sad day for Europe,” Varoufakis told journalists on getting in his car, while the remaining ministers in the Eurogroup held a meeting without him to discuss how to handle the fallout from an expected Greek debt default on Tuesday. (Reporting by Alexander Saeedy and Robert-Jan Bartunek)

