Greek finance minister says willing to sign different finance deal

BRUSSELS, Feb 16 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Monday he had been prepared to agree to a deal with creditors that would have given Athens four to six months additional credit in return for putting major new budget policies on hold.

He said the European Commission had put such a suggestion to him before Monday’s meeting of euro zone finance ministers but that it had been superseded by a different draft proposal - from Eurogroup President Jeroen Dijsselbloem - that he could not sign because it obliged Athens to extend its current bailout package.

A Commission official said Economics Commissioner Pierre Moscovici had “contributed ideas” in discussions with Varoufakis but that only the Eurogroup proposal was being negotiated on. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Jan Strupczewski and Ingrid Melander; Editing by Alastair Macdonald)