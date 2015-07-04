FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek Fin Min says to get deal on Monday regardless of referendum
July 4, 2015

Greek Fin Min says to get deal on Monday regardless of referendum

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, July 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis told a German newspaper he expects to get a deal with international creditors on Monday, regardless of the outcome of Sunday’s aid-for-reforms referendum.

“I expect that we will have an agreement on Monday.. And it will be independent of whether a majority vote ‘yes’ or ‘no’ in the referendum,” the Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung quoted Varoufakis as saying in extracts released on Saturday.

“Don’t listen to those who say the offer is off the table - of course it is still there because it is what they want,” he was quoted as saying.

He also attacked his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble.

“Mr Schaeuble made clear in 2012 that he would prefer a Grexit,” the paper quoted Varoufakis as saying. (Reporting by Madeline Chambers)

