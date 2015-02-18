FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin believes Eurogroup will back Athens proposal on Friday
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 18, 2015 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Greek finmin believes Eurogroup will back Athens proposal on Friday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday he believed euro zone finance ministers would approve an Athens government proposal on extending the country’s loan agreement later this week.

Varoufakis told reporters that he believed the proposal would gain acceptance including from Eurogroup head Jeroen Dijsselbloem in a conference call of the ministers on Friday.

A Greek request for a loan extension will first be considered by euro zone officials in a working group on Thursday.

“The application will be written in such a way so that it will satisfy both the Greek side and the president of the Eurogroup,” he said.

“If we continue in this climate tomorrow on Thursday at the Euro working group there will be a good conclusion on a technical level ... (and) on Friday via a teleconference there will be an approval of the Greek position.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; editing by David Stamp)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.