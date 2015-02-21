FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 21, 2015 / 7:20 PM / 3 years ago

Varoufakis confident partners will accept Greek reform promises

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS Feb 21 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Saturday he was confident his country’s EU and IMF partners will accept a list of reform promises that the government must produce by Monday.

Varoufakis told reporters he expected the Eurogroup would accept the list, which is a condition for extending Greece’s euro zone funding deal for four months, in a teleconference without the need for a full meeting in Brussels.

“I am confident the list of reforms will be approved,” he said after briefing the cabinet on Friday night’s Eurogroup agreement. “We have discussed this with our partners. The list will be completed and sent. We are almost certain that there will not be a Eurogroup.” (Reporting by George Georgiopoulos; editing by David Stamp)

