Greek government denies finance minister Varoufakis to resign
#Market News
March 27, 2015 / 10:41 AM / 2 years ago

Greek government denies finance minister Varoufakis to resign

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, March 27 (Reuters) - Greece’s outspoken Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis is not planning to resign, two Greek government officials said on Friday, denying a report in Germany’s Bild newspaper.

“None of this is true, it’s far from reality,” one of the officials told Reuters.

Bild’s online version on Friday cited a Greek government source as saying it was only a matter of time until Varoufakis resigned, adding that such a decision had already been made.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Deepa Babington

