Greek finance minister to attend Eurogroup, has govt backing-spokesman

ATHENS, May 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis enjoys the support of the prime minister and will take part in the next meeting of euro zone finance ministers, government spokesman Gabriel Sakellaridis told reporters on Monday.

“The head of the negotiating team is Mr. Varoufakis, who has the full confidence of the government,” Sakellaridis said.

Varoufakis was sidelined by Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras in a reshuffle of Greece’s negotiating team with EU/IMF lenders last week after coming under heavy criticism at the last meeting of euro zone ministers in Riga.

Sakellaridis also reiterated that Greece’s liquidity crunch must be eased soon, caling for help from the European Central Bank or other institutions. (Reporting by Renee Maltezou, writing by George Georgiopoulos, editing by Deepa Babington)