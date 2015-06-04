FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece aims to meet all debt obligations, Varoufakis says
#Market News
June 4, 2015 / 9:53 AM / 2 years ago

Greece aims to meet all debt obligations, Varoufakis says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 4 (Reuters) - Greece intends to meet all of its debt obligations, the country’s finance minister said on Thursday when asked if Athens would make a 300 million-euro payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Friday.

“As finance minister I cannot answer such a question other than to say that the Greek state aims at always repaying all of its beneficiaries,” Yanis Varoufakis told Greek radio.

Greece is due to pay about 1.5 billion euros to the IMF in June in four installments.

Varoufakis also said he “firmly opposed” the privatisation of the country’s dominant power utility PPC which the leftist government halted soon after taking power in January.

Reporting by Karolina Tagaris, George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Papadimas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
