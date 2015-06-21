FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finance minister says "we're heading for a deal"
Sections
Featured
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
The Aftermath of Irma
A hard-hit Everglades town mops up
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Washington's fiscal showdown
Trump's corporate tax goal in doubt
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
Mexico
Women and 'muxes' take charge after massive quake
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 21, 2015 / 4:01 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister says "we're heading for a deal"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, June 21 (Reuters) - Greece’s leftwing government believes it can reach a deal with its creditors, Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Sunday after almost eight hours of meetings to thrash out proposals ahead of a last-ditch summit with European leaders on Monday.

Asked by reporters if he was confident of reaching an agreement, Varoufakis said: “Always, we’re heading towards a deal.” He gave no details.

Greece needs an agreement with its creditors to unlock aid and avert the threat of default at the end of the month.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos, writing by James Mackenzie, editing by Deepa Babington

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.