FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin says no reason bailout deal can't be reached Saturday
Sections
Featured
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
North Korea
Major U.S. allies welcome new U.N sanctions on North Korea
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
Energy and Environment
Gulf refiners rumble back to life, piece by piece
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 26, 2015 / 6:10 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finmin says no reason bailout deal can't be reached Saturday

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

ATHENS, June 26 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis held out hopes on Friday that a deal to release urgently needed bailout funds could be reached at a meeting on Saturday but expressed frustration with the stance adopted by international creditors.

“I see no reason why we cannot have a deal,” he said in an interview with Greece’s Antenna TV, shortly before cabinet is due to hold a urgent meeting in Athens to discuss the proposals.

Speaking from Brussels where he will attend a meeting of euro zone finance ministers on Saturday, he said the two sides would try to converge on an agreement that covered both debt and funding issues.

However in a sign that significant differences remain between the two sides, he said Greece had made concessions but was not prepared to accept a proposal from lenders that would limit funding to Greece to the next five months.

“Over the past days and weeks the Greek government has been making concessions continuously,” he said. “Unfortunately, every time we make a concession and we get three quarters of the way, the institutions do the exact opposite, they toughen their stance,” he said.

Reporting by George Georgiopoulos and Lefteris Karagiannopoulos; writing by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.