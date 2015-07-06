Greek finance minister Varoufakis resigns - statement

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis announced his resignation on Monday, a day after Greeks delivered a resounding ‘No’ to the conditions of a rescue package.

In a statement, Varoufakis said he had been “made aware” that some members of the euro zone considered him unwelcome at meetings of finance ministers, “an idea the prime minister judged to be potentially helpful to him in reaching an agreement.”

“For this reason I am leaving the ministry of finance today.”