FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Varoufakis hints Tsakalotos to take over as finance minister
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis hints Tsakalotos to take over as finance minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - Greece’s outgoing finance minister Yanis Varoufakis on Monday strongly hinted that bailout negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos would take over as finance minister, saying the two would return to face reporters together on Tuesday.

“I am leaving and I will see you tomorrow with Mr. Tsakalotos,” Varoufakis, who resigned earlier on Monday, said as he left the finance ministry. Asked whether Tsakalotos would be the new finance minister, Varoufakis said: “I hope so.”

Reporting by Kostis Platzos

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.