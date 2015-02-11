FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece's Varoufakis says Greece needs debt haircut - magazine
February 11, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis says Greece needs debt haircut - magazine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Greece’s finance minister said Greece would not be able to service its debt in the short-term so would need a haircut, or debt restructuring, he told Germany’s Stern magazine.

“If a debt can no longer be paid off then that leads to a haircut,” Yanis Varoufakis said in a pre-publication copy of the interview made available on Wednesday.

“What is critical is that Greece’s debt cannot be paid off in the near future,” he said. (Reporting by Caroline Copley and Michelle Martin)

