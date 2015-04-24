Eurogroup head Dijsselbloem says discussion of Greece was "very critical"

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis faced sharp criticism from his euro zone peers on Friday for failing to so far provide a list of detailed reforms, Jeroen Dijsselbloem, the chairman of the euro zone finance ministers, told a news conference.

“It was a very critical discussion,” Dijsselbloem said. “We came to an agreement two months ago and today we had hoped to have positive results and an agreement on which we could take a decision and we are still far from that,” he said of the meeting in Riga.

“We have commitments from all sides that all will do what is necessary to get a deal within as little time as possible.”