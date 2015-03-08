FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTION-Referendum possible if debt restructure rejected-Varoufakis
March 8, 2015 / 11:46 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTION-Referendum possible if debt restructure rejected-Varoufakis

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Removes reference to the referendum being about the euro.)

ROME, March 8 (Reuters) - Greece could call a referendum or early elections should its euro zone partners reject its plan to restructure debt and make public investments to boost growth, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said in a newspaper interview on Sunday.

Should Brussels ultimately reject Greece’s proposals, Varoufakis told the newspaper: “There could be problems. But, as my prime minister has said, we are not yet glued to our chairs. We can return to elections, call a referendum.” (Editing by Jeremy Gaunt)

