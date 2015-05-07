FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greek finance minister expects deal with creditors within days, weeks
#Market News
May 7, 2015 / 11:57 AM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister expects deal with creditors within days, weeks

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, May 7 (Reuters) - Greece and its international creditors should reach a deal on a funding-for-reforms package within days or weeks, Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday.

“I trust an agreement will be in the next days or... weeks,” he told a business meeting.

He said there was “much progress” in talks between Greece and the institutions representing the international creditors --the European Commission, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund.

Varoufakis said an agreement with these institutions should include a “sensible” analysis of the sustainability of Greek debt and fiscal policy as well as a reform of pensions, value added tax and the creation of a bad bank that would take on the non-performing loans from the Greek banking sector.

There should also be a development bank that would be linked to privatised state assets, Varoufakis said.

To prevent future excessive borrowing by the government, Greece could introduce a debt break, he said. (Reporting by Jan Strupczewski; editing by Adrian Croft)

