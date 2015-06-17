UPDATE 1-Greek finmin doesn't expect deal at Thursday Eurogroup meeting

(Adds quotes, background)

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday he did not expect he and his euro zone counterparts to reach an aid-for-reforms deal at a meeting on Thursday, saying agreement was needed at the highest level.

“Tomorrow we will set the scene for what we consider to be our political and moral duty, and that is to reach an agreement very, very quickly with our partners and the institutions,” he said after talks in Paris at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Asked if there could be an agreement at the meeting of euro zone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, Varoufakis said: “I do not believe so.”

He said preparatory work for the meeting had not gone far enough for a deal.

“Eurogroup meetings are not designed to stage fresh conversations that have not been prepared in advance,” he said. “I do not believe that this preparation has taken place.”

Euro zone finance ministers want Greece to put forward fresh reform proposals. Greece’s top negotiator Euclid Tsakalotos told Reuters the government was ready to make unspecified concessions but not on pensions, a major sticking point.

“It is my considered opinion that now the agreement has to be reached at the level of political leaders, heads of states, prime ministers, chancellors,” Varoufakis said.

Time is running out for Athens to reach a deal with its international creditors before a 1.6 billion euro ($1.8 billion) payment to the International Monetary Fund falls due at the end of the month.