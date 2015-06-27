Greek finance minister says IMF payment Tuesday depends on creditors

BRUSSELS, June 27 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Saturday a payment to the International Monetary Fund due on Tuesday would depend on whether creditors were willing to return 1.9 billion euros of profits on ECB holdings of Greek bonds.

On his way to a Eurogroup meeting of finance ministers, Varoufakis told Reuters he would ask the country’s lenders for an extension of the country’s bailout programme by a few weeks to accommodate plans for a referendum on July 5.

“We are going to suggest to them that under these circumstances we should have an extension for a few weeks to ensure that the people are heard,” he told Reuters.

“And then we commit as a responsible government to whatever the voters tell us to do. We shall set out to achieve the next day, to reach a very quick deal with our creditors and our partners and the institutions in the spirit of the verdict of the people.”

He said it was the role of the central bank to keep banks open during the bailout transition period.