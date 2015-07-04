Finance minister Varoufakis says action towards Greece is "terrorism"

MADRID, July 4 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said European action towards the country was “terrorism” in an interview with Spanish newspaper El Mundo and said a trillion euros would be lost if Greece was allowed to crash.

“What they’re doing with Greece has a name: terrorism,” Varoufakis said in the interview, published on Saturday.

“Why have they forced us to close the banks? To frighten people. And when it’s about spreading terror, that is known as terrorism.”

Asked why he was sure an agreement would be reached, even if Greeks vote ‘No’ in a referendum on Sunday on the terms of a possible new bailout deal, he said failing to agree would be too costly for both sides. The vote could decide Greece’s future as a member of Europe’s single currency.

"Because there's too much at stake, as much for Greece as for Europe, I'm sure. If Greece crashes, a trillion euros (the equivalent of Spain's GDP) will be lost. It's too much money and I don't believe Europe could allow it," Varoufakis said.