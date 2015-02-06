FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Greece won't accept any deal concerning existing bailout at Eurogroup
February 6, 2015

Greece won't accept any deal concerning existing bailout at Eurogroup

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis will not accept any deal at next week’s Eurogroup meeting that keeps the current international bailout programme in place, a Greek government official said on Friday.

The official, who asked not to be named, said that Greece would ask for a “bridge agreement” until Athens was able to present a new debt and reform programme.

“We will not accept any deal which is not related to a new programme,” the official said, adding that Greece expected a tough stance from its euro zone partners at the meeting. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas; Writing by Jeremy Gaunt.)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
