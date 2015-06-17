FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greek finmin doesn't expect deal at Thursday Eurogroup meeting
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
June 17, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

Greek finmin doesn't expect deal at Thursday Eurogroup meeting

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Wednesday he and his euro zone counterparts were unlikely to reach a aid-for reforms deal at a meeting on Thursday.

“Tomorrow we will set the scene for what we consider to be our political and moral duty, and that is to reach an agreement very, very quickly with our partners and the institutions,” he said after talks in Paris at the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Asked if there could be an agreement at the meeting of eurozone finance ministers in Luxembourg on Thursday, Varoufakis said: “I do not believe so.”

He said Greece and its international lenders needed to strike a deal at the level of heads of state and government. (Reporting by Ingrid Melander; editing by Andrew Roche; writing by Leigh Thomas)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.