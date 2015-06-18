FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Varoufakis says euro zone "dangerously close" to "accident"
Sections
Featured
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Cyber Risk
'Somebody needs to go to jail': U.S. senator on Equifax hack
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
North Korea
Commentary: The North Korean nuclear ‘crisis’ is an illusion
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 18, 2015 / 7:40 PM / 2 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis says euro zone "dangerously close" to "accident"

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LUXEMBOURG, June 18 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Thursday the euro zone was “dangerously close” to a state of mind “that accepts an accident,” slamming other ministers, whom he said did not want to discuss his proposal to set up an automatic break on the country’s public deficit.

Varoufakis said the “radical proposal” for an independent fiscal council monitoring budget execution, with an automated hard deficit break, was Greece’s “gesture of goodwill to our partners,” to show it is keen to reform.

Asked about the possibility that Greece could leave the euro, he said he did not want to even begin to contemplate it.

Varoufakis said all political leaders had a responsibility to work on finding a solution, adding that Eurogroup chief Jeroen Dijsselbloem was focusing “unfortunately” only on Greece’s responsibilities.

Varoufakis said there was not much time left but that was enough to reach “a mutually beneficial solution.”

Asked what the worst-case scenario would be for Greece, he said: “When Europe’s future is at a critical juncture, we have a duty to work towards a resolution. In this context I don’t want to contemplate catastrophes.” (Reporting By Karolina Tagaris and Ingrid Melander)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.