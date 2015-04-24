FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Greece's Varoufakis says talks with euro zone have made progress
Sections
Featured
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Breakingviews
Breakingviews: iPhones take features from Asia and add profit
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
Aftermath of Irma
Returning Florida evacuees stunned by Irma's wreckage
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 24, 2015 / 11:11 AM / 2 years ago

Greece's Varoufakis says talks with euro zone have made progress

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

RIGA, April 24 (Reuters) - Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis said on Friday that talks with his euro zone peers had improved dramatically over the past few weeks but criticised some plans put forward, such as a foreclosures law demanded by creditors.

“We agreed that an agreement will be difficult but it will happen and it will happen quickly because that is the only option we have,” Varoufakis told a news conference.

“We have agreed that we are going to speed up the negotiations, that we will take another look at the processes,” Varoufakis said, suggesting that EU/IMF teams may not need to meet both in Brussels and Athens.

“You can choose to look at it as a half full or half empty bottle. We choose the optimistic way .. The two sides have come much closers on issues like privatisations ... the government has proposed to set up an independent tax commission ... we have had very good discussions on the need to reform the judiciary.”

On budget surpluses, he said: “This government does not want to do what previous governments did, to sign on pledges regarding primary surpluses that were simply, from a macro-economic perspective, impossible to achieve. This is why negotiations are dragging on. We are not going to make promises we cannot fulfil.” (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas and Ingrid Melander, Jan Strupczewski, Robin Emmott)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.