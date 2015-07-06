Greek finance minister successor to be named after meeting of leaders

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - A replacement for Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who resigned on Monday, will be named after a meeting of political leaders due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), a government spokesman said.

Some of the possible contenders cited in Greek media to replace Varoufakis include Euclid Tsakalotos, the coordinator of negotiations with Greece’s lenders, and Economy Minister George Stathakis.