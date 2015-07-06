FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 6, 2015 / 6:50 AM / 2 years ago

Greek finance minister successor to be named after meeting of leaders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ATHENS, July 6 (Reuters) - A replacement for Greek Finance Minister Yanis Varoufakis, who resigned on Monday, will be named after a meeting of political leaders due to begin at 10 a.m. (0700 GMT), a government spokesman said.

Some of the possible contenders cited in Greek media to replace Varoufakis include Euclid Tsakalotos, the coordinator of negotiations with Greece’s lenders, and Economy Minister George Stathakis.

Reporting by Renee Maltezou, Writing by Matt Robinson, editing by Deepa Babington

