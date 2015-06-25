FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bundesbank chief warns against bridge financing for Greece
June 25, 2015

Bundesbank chief warns against bridge financing for Greece

FRANKFURT, June 25 (Reuters) - The Eurosystem of central banks should not provide bridge financing to Greece, the head of the Bundesbank said on Thursday, warning that Greek lenders’ reliance on emergency funding raised questions over their solidity.

In his strongest criticism yet of the provision of Emergency Liquidity Assistance (ELA) to Greek banks, Jens Weidmann said those banks should not continue to buy the short-term debt of their government.

“The Eurosystem must not provide bridge financing to Greece even in anticipation of later disbursements,” said Weidmann, who also sits on the European Central Bank’s Governing Council, which approves such funding to Greece.

“When banks without access to the markets buy debt of a sovereign which is likewise locked out of the market, taking recourse to ELA raises serious monetary financing concerns,” he said in a speech to be delivered at a conference in Frankfurt. (Reporting By John O‘Donnell; editing by John Stonestreet)

